Doctor Who season 15: Ncuti Gatwa, more coming to SDCC

If you are wanting to reflect a bit on Doctor Who while also looking ahead, we come bearing some great news!

Today, it was officially announced that the BBC One series (which streams internationally on Disney+) will be heading to the cavernous Hall H for an important panel at San Diego Comic-Con come Friday, July 26. Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and showrunner Russell T. Davies are all going to be there, and the plan appears to be to discuss all things pertaining to season 14 (which aired earlier this year) while also looking ahead to the future.

Hopefully, Gibson’s presence serves as another reminder that Ruby Sunday will continue to be a part of the series moving forward, as there have been plenty of rumors surrounding how many episodes she will be a part of. Our personal sentiment is that you will not see her during the upcoming Christmas Special, but that’s mostly because she has so much to explore now in her life away from the TARDIS.

The last few years have been tumultuous and difficult when it comes to promotional efforts at SDCC, largely for reasons including the global pandemic and then the industry strikes of last year. Once upon a time Doctor Who panels were a time-honored tradition, and there is something quite nice that comes with potentially getting a chance to see that all over again. Let’s just hope that this one proves to be every bit as fun as it feels like it could be on paper.

As for when you are going to see season 15 premiere…

It really is far too early to tell! Yet, our personal hope is that there’s going to be an opportunity to have the next chapter of the story play out within the first half of next year.

