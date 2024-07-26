The Orville season 4: Another update on renewal talks?

What in the world is happening with The Orville season 4, and why in the world are things taking so long for the series to come back? Obviously, there are a lot of questions we want answers to, and really, all eyes have to be on Disney and Hulu to figure this out.

We get it at this point that there are a lot of reasons why discussions are slow, including that the series is expensive to make and there were lengthy strikes last year that delayed the process. However, here is your reminder that we are talking here about stuff from last year, so why are we still in this spot now? Why is Hulu really waiting for?

Well, the truth remains here that apparently, the folks at Hulu are still figuring this out. According to a new report from TVLine, this was still the case per Disney Television Group head Craig Erwich, who claimed that no formal decision had been made.

The good news is obviously that The Orville could still possibly return, and this is not something that you can necessarily rule out. If the streaming service really wanted to just move on from the series, they have certainly had ample opportunities to do that. The fact that they haven’t signals that they are still hoping to find a way to make it happen somewhat. It may be complicated for many reasons, with the price tag being one and the other being that the cast and crew are busy on some other things. Seth MacFarlane, for example, has a season 2 of Ted on Peacock — yet, he has also indicated that he would love to come back for more here.

Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard over the years, The Orville is a labor of love for everyone who worked on it, and they would love nothing more than to bring it back for another memorable chapter. Now, we just have to wait and see whether or not this is something that actually happens or not. (It is not too late to recommend the show to your friends! Every viewer helps, right?)

