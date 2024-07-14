The Orville season 4 renewal: A July 2024 update

Are we finally about to get news on The Orville season 4 between now and the end of July? It is crazy to think how long we’ve been having conversations about this already!

With that being said, it is also good-crazy that there is some sort of hope here for the future still after all this time. Even with Seth MacFarlane working on another show in Ted, the conversation around the space epic has not seemingly changed. There is still a chance that it comes back for more, and a lot may depend on budgets, timing, schedules, and a lot of other boring industry stuff that is difficult to describe.

While there is no direct sign that The Orville season 4 will be confirmed this month, it really would be fun if it happened at San Diego Comic-Con! The fact that Hulu has not canceled the show at this point should be marked as a tremendous reason for positivity, given that they would have if they really felt like it was better to cast it off. A lot of issues have already gotten in the way of discussions, whether it be changing economics or the strikes of last year slowing things down.

If we don’t get a season 4, at least we can celebrate three seasons of a criminally-underrated and wonderful show that, especially in the latter two seasons, really embodied some of the best about the original Star Trek. If it comes back, we’ll be thrilled to see what Seth has cooked up during his time away! We’re sure that he has some more ideas, and we know that he loves telling these stories as a chance to do something so fundamentally different from the rest of his career.

While we wait, all we can continue to do is cross our fingers, and then also hope for the best.

