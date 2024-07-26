Cobra Kai season 6: Happy endings ahead in series finale?

There are still two more chunks of story still to come before Cobra Kai reaches its conclusion — so, what will that look like?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that it feels like a foregone conclusion that there will be a certain amount of happiness here in the end. This is not one of those shows that is destined to just give you one devastating moment after the next. There are opportunities in here instead to offer up some legitimate closure for the likes of Robby, Miguel, Sam, and of course Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. You can give an ending, while still also leaving the door open for something more a little bit later. We do not view those two things as entirely separate from each other.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Xolo Maridueña had to say about how the Netflix hit is going to end:

“You can expect closure, for sure. I don’t want people to think it’s one of those [shows] that’s like, ‘It’s over, but…’ I’m so happy that our creators found true endings for a lot of our characters. And of course you can always bring them back, but our show, there’s so much torture, there’s always so much to work through and so much friction, so to get to finally wrap up on a great note was happy.”

Before you start to think about a potential spin-off…

Whatever happens here would probably take place after the next Karate Kid movie, which we know is not going to transpire until some point next year. While we don’t think a spin-off would be a direct continuation of the film, there is a conversation that needs to happen here between one and the other. There is a strange continuity with the franchise, largely due to the fact that there are so many different creatives who have been in charge of it over the years.

How do you think that Cobra Kai as a series is going to conclude?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

