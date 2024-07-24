Cobra Kai season 6 episode 2: Ralph Macchio reflects, looks ahead

The wait for the second part of Cobra Kai season 6 is no doubt long, but luckily, it seems like there will be a steady stream of interviews during the break! There is so much still to promote regarding the future of the series, and that is without even mentioning the fact that there is another movie after the fact.

For those who have not heard about the film as of yet, it comes from a different creative team and will not be directly connected to what you see on the Netflix series. However, at the same time Ralph Macchio appears in both as Daniel, and there was some conversation that happened to ensure that the character you see in the new Karate Kid lines up with where he ends up at the end of the final season. (Cobra Kai will conclude at some point in 2025.)

While you wait for more of the series as well as the film, why not hear a reflective chat from Macchio himself? If you head over to the link here, you can see the actor’s recent appearance on The View, where he goes into everything from the origins of the movies to returning to the show to also how the intention of the character really grounds everything for him. Even if there are a lot of crazy things that happen to Daniel and Johnny on the show, it has to come from a place that makes sense.

Moving into part 2 of the final season, it does appear as though Daniel is going to have to rediscover a sense of inner peace. For most of his life, he has lived under the doctrine of Miyagi. However, he has also learned that there was more to the man than he ever realized. Does that make his teachings into lies? How will he deal with that? The best way that we would describe it is that the myth became a man in so many ways for Daniel, and he still needs to wrap his head around what that means for him.

Will he figure it out?

It feels that way, but it will happen over time and likely with the help of his friends and his family. In the interim, he and Johnny’s students face a monumental challenge at Sekai Taikai, which is amplified further by the fact that they are facing one of their own in the recently-defected Tory Nichols. Be prepared for a story that is both emotional and action-packed all at once.

