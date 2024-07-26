Big Brother 26: Where are Matt’s goodbye messages?

We certainly recognize that coming out of tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, there is a big question a lot of people may have. Where are Matt’s goodbye messages?

Obviously, these are a pretty significant part of the game at this point, and they certainly are for us as entertainment. Of course, they have to be a little bit trickier to do within the AI Arena format given that entering eviction night, there are three different people on the block. There were not any that were on the show tonight and because of that, all of them are going to be saved for tomorrow.

Are we actually going to see messages from 15 houseguests? That feels a little lofty a goal, but host Julie Chen Moonves promised that you would see some during her extended interview with him tomorrow, which 100% we’re going to watch. What in the world is Angela’s goodbye message going to be? While Matt is hardly faultless in his demise, her aggression towards him was ridiculously unwarranted … even if it did lead to memorable television.

We know that Big Brother has tried to sell us on this Makensy / Matt showmance but for the time being, it’s hard to really think that something is legitimately there. On the feeds, the general vibe has been that she is not altogether into him, though maybe that changes and distance makes the heart grow fonder.

If there are only a small number of goodbye messages that we end up having a chance to see, conventional wisdom suggests that you will get Angela, Makensy, and Kenney — with maybe a few random people included as well.

The most surprising thing about his exit

Typically, this is the casting archetype that makes it until at least early jury — sure, there have been physical competitors who go out early before, but he was the specific type who was brought on to not just be a comp beast, but also have a showmance that the producers could really milk on the show as much as they could. (The hardest part of this one was that it took away the opportunity we had to see the Lisa / Angela fight that was block on the feeds earlier this week.)

What do you think was Matt’s fatal flaw on Big Brother 26?

