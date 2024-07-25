Big Brother 26: Was Matt Hardeman, Kenney Kelley evicted?

Who was evicted on tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode? Well, let’s start this article off by noting some suspense! It has been a long time since we have entered a live show uncertain as to what would happen, and that may be a part of the point of this AI Arena.

Is it clear what will happen based on how that competition plays out? Sure. If Matt remains on the block, he’s a goner. If he does manage to conquer the Arena, Kenney leaves the game. Kimo is safe virtually no matter what, despite Matt thinking at one point that he would have the numbers to send him packing.

If you were only to watch the CBS show, it would be easy to sit back and blame Angela entirely for Matt being in so much danger. She played a role, but so did Matt himself. This is someone made a wide array of mistakes over the past several days, including alienating himself at times by hanging around with only Makensy and also ruffling feathers of other people in the house (like Tucker) who could have sided with him. He came across as untrustworthy, and that was without noting that he was an obvious physical threat and that if he and Makensy did become a showmance / duo, they would be a formidable one. That does not help his standing, and everyone would have figured out the possibility of this without the HoH making a big production out of it.

As for Kenney being in danger, he just doesn’t have the allies — he also doesn’t have a ton of drive! At one point, it looked like he was willing to fall on his own sword for Matt, though he later pumped the brakes on it.

So, what happened tonight?

First and foremost, let’s get into the result of the super-cool AI Arena: Kimo did it! He was able to guess which of the houseguests appeared the most in the video package shown to them. This meant that we were left with a showdown between Matt and Kenney for the eviction vote.

