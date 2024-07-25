Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 1 eviction preview (day 10)

Tonight on Big Brother 26, you are going to see the first eviction of the season. Does that mean an end to all of the recent chaos? Probably not.

The past few days have been eventful, ironically, in almost every way but determining who is actually going to go home. It’s been clear for a while that unless Matt wins the AI Arena, he is leaving the game. If Matt does win, Kenney goes. Is it weird to be rooting for a Matt win? He’s not the best or most exciting player on the season but as someone who loves old-school Big Brother with arguments and near-constant drama, the game is infinitely better if we are keeping around someone like him to battle Angela. Kenney already wanted to quit, so why not let him go? Kimo seems nice enough, but even he is extremely under-the-radar at present.

Matt actually seems to think entering tonight there’s a chance that Kimo could go, mostly because he does think he’s got way more allies than he really does. (He does not have it figured out that the abbreviation for the massive Barbershop alliance is “BS,” a clear sign that it is fake.) We honestly expect Matt to go in near-unanimous fashion if he is still up on the block.

So is there any other important stuff to note entering tonight? Honestly, we are super-curious to see how the show is going to handle whatever happened between Lisa and Angela, given that so much of the apparently-nasty fight was blocked from live feeders. The biggest takeaway we heard was Lisa say that it would not benefit her, both personally and professionally, to be associated with Angela, which has to be one of the most disrespectful things we’ve heard on the show in a long time. Since then Lisa has tried to assemble various allies like Leah, Quinn, and T’kor, but it still feels like a situation where it is hard to configure whether or not this is something to take super-seriously or just laugh off for now.

What is happening with the HoH Competition?

Given a cryptic tease from Taylor Hale on social media, there is speculation that she is going to host that or something else coming over the next few days — it certainly feels possible, no? Hopefully the comp itself follows the trend of what we’ve seen so far, where it feels like everyone has had a fighting chance to win and not slanted too much in the favor of the more physical players.

