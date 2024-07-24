Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Andersons & more alliances

For this particular Big Brother 26 live feed update, why not have a day 9 alliance chat? After all, a few things are starting to become a bit clearer when it comes to the long-term direction of the game.

Let’s start with what was formalized earlier today with The Andersons — who knew we’d be getting a reference to The Matrix in 2024? Here is everyone who is a formal part of this group: Quinn, Cam, Kimo, and Tucker. It’s a bit of a fun, but random group that serves as a further reminder that Kimo is 100% going nowhere tomorrow night. No matter the configuration after the AI Arena twist, he is sticking around in the game. There’s no need to worry about that at all.

So where do the Andersons factor into the rest of the game? Well, of the foursome Quinn and Cam have the most flexibility. Quinn has built some trust with Angela, has a good relationship with Joseph, and clearly feels close to Leah in the game. (He may also be crushing on her a little.) Meanwhile, Cam has a close bond with Cedric and Chelsie, and we’d argue that this is the tightest three-person group in the game right now. Those three, plus Quinn and Brooklyn, are a part of the Pentagon, one of the more solid semi-big alliances. (Quinn and Brooklyn know that the other three in the group are close, so they plan to look out for each other.)

As of right now, virtually everyone in the Pentagon is the most well-positioned in the game based on the multiple relationships that they have. Cedric and Cam both have a bond with Leah; meanwhile, Chelsie is also in a women’s alliance with Leah plus Brooklyn, Rubina, and to some extent Makensy.

How serious are some of these groups?

We don’t put a ton of stock in the women’s alliance at this point, especially since Makensy is an easy target if Matt (the current target) is evicted this week. Meanwhile, we’d say that Cam at least prefers the Pentagon to the Andersons at present. Of course, the fakest of the big alliances is the Barbershop, which consists of the Cam / Cedric / Chelsie trio plus Rubina, Leah, Matt, Makensy, and Brooklyn.

This is at least a decent primer on things right now but remember … this is Big Brother! Things change by the minute and the first few weeks are especially confusing since a good 80% of alliances end up being totally meaningless down the road.

Which alliance within the Big Brother 25 house are you currently rooting for?

Or, do you think it is too early to even call them alliances?

