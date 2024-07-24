Is Big Brother 26 new tonight, delayed by Presidential Address?

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight? 100%, and that is not something you should concern yourself over. CBS is promoting tonight’s episode hard, largely due to some of the epic, Angela-centric arguments that you are going to see.

With this being said, we will advise you to be prepared for the opportunity that the series is going to be delayed slightly past its 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time. A Presidential Address is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern and depending on the contents of that speech, news coverage could cause the reality show to come on a little bit later in the evening. If you are setting your DVR, be sure to add some extra time.

As for what tonight’s Big Brother 26 is poised to contain, a significant part of it will revolve around the nomination fallout and/or the aforementioned argument between Angela and Matt. Yet, there will also be the Power of Veto Competition and (most likely) the Ceremony. A new twist for the season, the AI Arena, will play a role on Thursday’s eviction episode. The house is aware of this, and have prepared for certain eviction votes depending on how it plays out.

Beyond the new episode tonight, you also need to be aware of another schedule change that is coming. Starting tomorrow, all future Wednesday and Thursday episodes are going to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; the Sunday show, meanwhile, will still air at 9:00 following Tulsa King season 1 episodes. Be prepared for more changes as we do get closer to the official start of the fall season, especially once the NFL season begins and Sunday shows get thrown completely out of whack.

Luckily, we know that for a lot of Big Brother super-fans the CBS shows are really secondary entertainment; the live feeds remain the preferred venue for a great deal of content.

