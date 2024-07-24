Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Argument aftermath (day 9)

Welcome to day 9 of Big Brother 26! If it is anything like the first several days, brace yourselves for more unpredictability.

Last night, we had an interesting and also frustrating stretch of time, thanks largely to the frequent feed-blockings that were going on. We got a taste of an epic argument between Angela and Lisa but unfortunately, not too much more. Angela has isolated herself for some of the morning, which does make us think that she easily could follow the trend of Reilly and go from first HoH to straight out of the game soon after.

With that being said, we don’t think that Angela is necessarily 100% doomed based solely on where the numbers are right now. Lisa’s irritated a ton of people and either Makensy or Kenney could be an easy target depending on what happens moving forward. If Matt wins the AI Arena and sticks around, he also could be.

(Now, some irony: Note that how Angela pre-judged Matt thinking that he would inevitably get into a showmance, and it looks pretty clear that he and Makensy are teetering in that direction at this point. She was kinda right, even if it wasn’t the best thing for her game to blurt what she did out loud.)

What are the other players doing?

Well, it has already been decided that Matt or Kenney will go based on the events of tomorrow’s Arena, so there is not necessarily some extensive amount of time being spent on trying to figure out where things are going to go in the game moving forward. The targets feel reasonably clear for a lot of the house but we are hoping to see more opportunities for alliances to shift and change. The tightest group right now may be Cam, Cedric, and Chelsie, but we do think that Quinn and Leah have potential (especially since Quinn is clearly crushing on her). He’s also getting closer to Joseph, which could be a pretty fun pairing since the two of them both seem to have a decent mind for the game if they can keep things under the radar.

Honestly, though, we’re really in a spot right now where only a few people absolutely need to win HoH this coming week — don’t be surprised if it is Matt, provided he wins the AI Arena. This would allow him the chance to enact revenge and honestly, a lot of people probably wouldn’t mind if he goes after Angela. That enables them to have a chance to come back and target him shortly after the fact.

