Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Lisa, Angela madness (day 8)

Is the first week of Big Brother 26 worthy of being in the history books? At this point, it is gravitating towards that wonderful distinction — and we say that even with us relying on half-truths and only partial live feeds at this point.

(Seriously, what is with all of the feed blockages today, right when things are starting to get juicy.)

One of the wild things at this point is that so little of the drama pertains to the eviction vote, mostly because it is settled that depending on what happens with the AI Arena twist later in the week, either Kenney or Matt will leave and Kimo is 100% safe. At least Kenney is now vowing to try hard to win the upcoming competition, which is the lowest of low bars someone can set. From purely a standpoint of chaos, it’s best if he goes, Matt stays, and we see the continuation of the Matt – Angela saga that is allowing us to feast as a live-feeder…

Now, speaking of feasts, let’s get to the saga of celebrity chef Lisa, who seems to be annoying a good percentage of the house with her cooking. Everyone is tired of the edible glitter, and also at times her personality. She doesn’t have too many super-close friends and her personality turns hot and cold. The same goes with her relationship with Angela. First, Angela nominates her. Then, Angela tries to say she’s the only person in the game she can lean on. Then, they are arguing. Now, Lisa tells her tonight that both personally and professionally (?), she is not someone she wants to associate with inside or outside the house. This is one of the most wild and insulting things we can imagine saying to someone’s face, basically saying “you’re not good enough for me.” Of course, feeds cut out before we could see this continue.

This back-and-forth could feed families! Why deprive us of it? It feels like neither one of them have the social aptitude for the game and will be gone soon. Cherish the strangeness while it is there.

The best thing about the season so far

It honestly feels impossible to know where things are going to go moving into week 2, but kudos to players like Cedric, Cam, and Rubina for just being totally low-key and allowing others to put huge targets in their backs. There is probably a group of about 7-8 people who are setting themselves up for longer runs. Quinn could be one too, provided that Angela doesn’t spill the beans on that power. (Also, we continue to root for the Quinn / Leah ‘ship, though we fear he may be more into her than the other way around.)

Could there be more campaigning tomorrow? Maybe, but Kenney is clearly not the scramble type and the comp twist seems to be limiting some of the action.

Related – See the latest Big Brother 26 live-feed update from earlier today

What do you want to see from Lisa and Angela moving forward on Big Brother 26?

Do you think that either of them is long for the game? Share in the comments, and come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







