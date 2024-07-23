Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Current eviction plans (day 8)

Welcome to day 8 within Big Brother 26! Is there a chance for some actual peace over the course of the day?

Well, let’s just say that for now, we are not exactly predicting that. We’re barely a week into the game and yet, so many people are irritated by each other. You’ve got the Matt / Angela debacle and beyond just that, everyone seems to be tired of Lisa and her edible glitter. Also, Tucker has ranted extensively about Matt and MJ a.k.a. Makensy, and at this point, there’s also a ton of annoyance at Kenney for wanting to fall on his sword to save his buddy Matt.

Hilariously, though, in most of the eviction scenarios this week, Kenney still ends up staying. While it took a little time it does feel like there’s a clear sense now of what is going to happen factoring in the AI Arena twist.

If Matt wins… – It is easy to figure that Kenney leaves over Kimo in a near-unanimous vote. There is no reason to get Kimo out of the game at this point.

If Kenney wins… – Unlikely as this may be, Matt 100% goes over Kimo.

If Kimo wins… – Maybe there is a chance that something crazy happens here, but it looks like Matt leaves over Kenney unless Kenney straight-up quits, then all bets are off. (If it happens now, we would imagine that the show would cancel AI Arena and everyone would just vote between Kimo and Matt.)

As for what else happened overnight…

The big headline is the mostly-fake Barbershop alliance being solidified, which consists of Rubina, Cam, Cedric, Leah, Chelsie, Makensy, Matt, and Brooklyn. Matt and Makensy think that this actually holds a lot more weight than it does. While there are a few different alliances in the game right now we don’t think any are altogether 100% etched into stone.

Also, we’re just throwing this out there — is Leah and Quinn the most fun potential showmance right now? We’re not saying it will happen, but it is fun to consider.

