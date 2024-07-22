Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Kenney giving up? (day 7)

You can say a lot of things about Big Brother 26 so far, but we will say this — it is far from boring. We’re only seven days into the game and yet, things continue to constantly shift and change by almost the hour.

We’ll be honest about one thing, though: We’ve wanted to see Kenney leave this week for a while. Why? The whole point of this show is entertainment and it’s clear that Matt vs. Angela has the potential to bring that for a while. She won the first Head of Household and after Lisa used the Veto on herself, she nominated him for eviction. Since the Veto Meeting earlier we’ve watched Angela oscillate between feeling guilty to also being mad that Matt never apologized for anything he said or did. Meanwhile, there’s also a hilarious crusade going on in the house because of a preconceived notion that Lisa may have one of the powers. (She doesn’t.)

Now, here you have Kenney, who basically said in front of Angela earlier that he may not have the will to win the AI Arena against Matt, since that is his ally and he misses his family. He doesn’t seem to have any real drive to be there, which is infuriating her and understandably so. Why come if you think that you could be having these thoughts? He probably didn’t coming into the game, but he could end up being the casting miss on a season full of good choices. Even people like Tucker, who we expected little out of early on, have proven to be great!

Our hope here honestly is that if Kenney really does want to go, he’ll continue to put out these vibes and the other players will put him out of his misery. Of course, they may also opt to get out Matt, a much bigger threat and a guy who has ruffled a ton of feathers. If they do that, Kenney may just quit later on.

Related – See more from the Veto Ceremony earlier

Do you really think that Kenney is going to give up on Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







