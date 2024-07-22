Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 1

We knew entering today’s Big Brother 26 Veto Ceremony that almost anything could happen. This week has been nuts!

There were a lot of questions as to where some of the animosity between Angela and Matt came from in the game, and last night solidified much of it. Angela seemed to be the one who initially lit the fuse, but then Matt sparked it off at the Nomination Ceremony. From there, Angela nearly set the entire house ablaze over the weekend, and we imagine that this is going to be a huge part of what we end up seeing over the course of the episode on Wednesday.

For now, let’s just focus on what happened with the Veto, shall we? As so many expected, Lisa did use her Veto on herself and from there, Angela put up Matt in her place. There was talk about T’kor or someone else going up in that spot, but there were no real volunteers. Also, it makes sense for the HoH to get out the guy who would almost certainly go after her if the opportunity arises.

Now, it is worth noting that Makensy could have used the America’s Veto power to save him, but she clearly opted to save that for a rainy day. Meanwhile, Matt does still have a chance to save himself, beyond the vote of course, with the AI Arena.

Who will actually go home if things stay the same?

Well, let’s just say that it really is between Matt and Kenney, as there is no reason to think that Kimo is in any danger at this point. Kenney is the easier boot just because he doesn’t have too many people who will be mad if he goes. However, is Kenney a huge threat to Angela’s game if he stays? She also doesn’t have a lot of power in all of this. We do think that the next few days are going to be pretty vital for determining what happens, but Matt is more likely to shoot himself in the foot.

