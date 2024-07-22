Big Brother 26: How America’s Veto, Deep Fake HoH work

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode that we would get a chance to learn more about America’s Veto and the Deep Fake HoH. These were the powers granted by winning the advantage competitions in the premiere, and both Makensy and Quinn both have something that can help them greatly.

So what exactly do these powers do? Well, this does feel like high time to get into all of the specifics…

America’s Veto – When it comes to this one, it allows Makensy the opportunity to alter the nominations at the end of the Veto Meeting, which means after everything else happens. She can remove someone, but America gets the opportunity to replace them. This power is good for the first four weeks, and the replacement could be revealed at the live show — which does not necessarily give people a lot of opportunity to scramble.

Depending on what happens at the Veto Ceremony tomorrow, there is a small chance that Makensy could use this.

Deep Fake HoH – As for this particular power, it is pretty darn useful! Quinn can basically take away an HoH’s power and use it to control just about everything — while also working under an AI avatar. This is an opportunity for him to cause some chaos in the game if he chooses.

Of course, the power of these is lessened if other people know, and at least to some extent, a few people already do. Still, of the two the Deep Fake is far more interesting, and we do like the idea that it does not require any sort of substantial interference from the outside. Of course, we’ll fully admit that we’re a little hypocritical and if someone other than Quinn had it, there’s a good chance that we would be upset.

