Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Matt, Angela talk it out?

A day ago, it felt all but assured in the Big Brother 26 house that if Angela had a chance to nominate Matt, she would do it. Is it as clear as it was after a lengthy conversation today?

First of all, let’s just start here by noting that the latest conversation between these two went on forever, and it was also super-silly in that it really did not accomplish much. We do think that Angela feels bad about yelling at Matt yesterday, but not much has seemingly changed regarding her plans to put him up as a replacement nominee alongside Kimo and Kenney if Lisa uses her Veto. He wanted from her a public apology, including one to his mother, and still wouldn’t guarantee that he would keep her safe if he won. He was a terrible negotiator and judging from what she said to the camera after he left, she did not buy any of it. Our thinking is that she just wanted to see who he’d throw under the buss as possible pawns, and she got that. Quinn, T’kor, and even Tucker were brought up as people to go up.

What Angela is probably looking at entering the eviction is a situation where Kenney is an easy person to evict and Matt, if he stays, will come after her. Yet, he may do that regardless at this point, so why not just try and take a shot? You can be sorry for what happened while still being where you are.

Because of the uncertainty in the game right now in between the powers and twists, we don’t see a lot of people eager to take a big stand. Quinn has told Angela that he has one of the powers, but we doubt that this comes into play for now.

