Wednesday season 2 premiere date: New hope for 2025?

For a good while now, there has been a certain amount of uncertainty when it comes to a Wednesday season 2 premiere date at Netflix. Also, for good reason. Just consider the following for a moment here — the Jenna Ortega series is currently in production, but it also requires a long time to make! Recently, we wrote a comprehensive piece that was all about everything we know regarding the show’s future and within that, we outlined that the earliest the show will return is either in late 2025 or early 2026.

So is there a way to narrow things down a little bit further? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is more great news to share on this particular subject.

In a recent Q2 video for investors, the streaming service seemingly confirmed that there are plans to release the second season in 2025. Or, at least a part of the second season. Remember that Netflix has increasingly split up their shows into halves, and there is certainly a chance they do this with Wednesday.

Remember to consider this for a moment from a financial point of view. If you are the streaming service, you want to keep people subscribed for multiple months at a time. By virtue of that, you could give four episodes in November 2025 and four more in January or February 2026. It also gives you more time to prepare the remainder of the season.

Another thing to consider

One of the tricky things about the show is that for a wide array of reasons, it has taken a long time to come out — with the industry strikes of last year being a significant factor. Netflix has to be concerned about this; or, at the very least concerned about the idea that by the time the series returns, there are going to be a TON of people who have no recollection of how the first season ended. This may cause them to start to evaluate at least a few things differently when it comes to devising a premiere schedule.

Let’s just make our stance clear for now — so long as season 2 is ready and the quality is there, we want it back as soon as humanly possible.

What excites you the most moving into a Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix?

Do you think we’re going to be seeing it next year? Go ahead and let us know below and remember, more good news is coming.

