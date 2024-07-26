Sunny season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Does story go to ‘crazy’ place?

You are going to have a chance to check out Sunny season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week — but what will the story look like?

Moving into the next part of the story, one obvious thing worth noting is what much of the series is geared around: The hope for answers. Suzie is building a relationship with her robot companion but no matter where the narrative goes, the endgame is the same: Learning about Masa and Zen’s whereabouts. Are the two still alive? What is the real purpose of some of these Homebots? It appears already like the Yakuza may be involved and based on early details about episode 5, you could see Sunny, Suzie, and Mixxy all take off to a farm outside of Kyoto.

Given that this is a show from noted production house A24, it does feel like a foregone conclusion that things are going to get weird. That is confirmed further in a new interview with creator Katie Robbins, who noted the following to The Hollywood Reporter:

Well, I will be eternally grateful to the people with whom we made this show, our partners at A24 and Apple, for letting me be as bonkers with this show as I wanted to be. It goes to some pretty crazy places in the back half of the season. There are also some unexpected departure episodes, which are really weird but deeply personal, and get to the biggest themes the show deals with in unexpected ways.

How prescient will this story be?

This is another question we are actively wondering about entering the next chapter of the story, and largely due to the fact that it was actually written prior to the modern AI boom where we are worried about so many different things that were rarely ever front-of-mind. This show is actively exploring the idea of an alternate consciousness, given that Sunny was created in the image of its apparent creator in Masa. How far are things going to go in regards to that? Can this robot really pull into its own subconscious, for example, to uncover the truth about the man who important so much wisdom into its wiring?

Of course, it would be great to have answers to these questions soon … but alas, we are preparing already to deal with what is sure to be a fairly long wait.

