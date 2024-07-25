Sunny season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The family farm?

As we prepare to see Sunny season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, is it fair to go ahead and prepare for something completely different? All early signs tend to suggest that this could be the case.

After all, through the bulk of episode 4 we saw a story that was set firmly around Kyoto and featured Suzie and Sunny finding themselves in perhaps more trouble with the Yakuza’s presence and also the secrets quickly emerging in regards to Masa’s true parentage. At a certain point, they have to hope that some more clarity will start to present itself — it is mostly a matter of when and also how.

We would say that at times, this past episode bit off more than it could chew — or, at the very least, more than it necessarily had to. What sort of show are we meant to be watching? Is this a crime thriller, science fiction, a friendship comedy, or all of the above? It does need a little more focus, but we do think the series is at its best when it is revolving around a small core group of characters and also Suzie using her Homebot in order to learn the truth about what’s happened to her husband and son.

To get a few more details all about what is coming here, just go ahead and check out the full Sunny season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Sunny and Suzie flee Kyoto with Mixxy to take refuge at her family’s farm.

In a way, there is something gloriously anachronistic about a future-forward show now decided to venture out to a farm of all places. Then again, a major part of the fun could be seeing what that looks like, especially for a character like Mixxy who appears to be so urban in a number of different ways. She and Suzie both may realize that they are somewhat at a standstill. Even if they are learning that Masa’s family history is not entirely what it seemed, what can they do about it? The smart thing for them right now is that in fleeing the city, they may at least be buying them some time if Hime and/or some of her cohorts are about to start looking for them.

