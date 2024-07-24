Sunny season 1 episode 4: Masa’s real father?

You would think that as Sunny season 1 progresses on Apple TV+, the show would work to resolve established mysteries. Instead, what we are witnessing is the creative team actively working to find new ones.

What are the takeaways coming out of episode 4? Well, there are many. One of the more interesting things to note at present is that there is some sort of way in which for Sunny to turn off the happy, chipper part of herself. Is it temporary access to the Dark Manual? It is possible, and that may be somewhat of the origin point of answers as to what truly happened in the past. Whenever Sunny is in this form, they may not retain any of the memories of their actions. That is just one more thing to consider here, but it is complicated. Even if some of the answers about both the manual and/or Masa’s whereabouts could be stored within the homebot, nothing in episode 4 could lead you to believe that she can share the information with Suzie. If she couldn’t wouldn’t she? She was created for her!

The larger reveal comes via the end of the episode, where Sunny is able to successfully uncover (after some hilarious time spent with Noriko) that Masa’s true father may not be who it was previously thought. Not only that, but this mystery man could also be at the center of a lot of significant questions pertaining to money. What is going on here, and is this man actually tied to organized crime?

Admittedly, this is the part of the series that is the hardest to follow, largely due to the fact that organized crime stories (or in this case, the Yakuza) have been done with such regularity that they do not have the same spark. Suzie, while sitting in the bathhouse with Mixxy, do overhear that there are some connections with four-circle-five, code for the flight that is at the center of the whole Masa mystery. It is possible that the Yakuza are being what transpired with the flight — or, that Masa himself is using it to orchestrate his own disappearance. Did he end up purposefully killing others to hind his own whereabouts? That is dark…

Through four episodes, Sunny is forcing you to ask big questions about technology and its usage … but also humanity at the same time. The show is best when both of these ideas intersect, so allow us to cross our fingers and hope that this can be in some ways a focus of the stories to come.

