House of the Dragon season 2 video: Camera roll chaos

As you prepare to see the next House of the Dragon season 2 episode, why not have a laugh? Sure, we are 100% aware that this is not the first thing you probably associate with this show, but the folks at HBO and Max remain fairly undefeated when it comes to some of their social-media content.

With this in mind, let’s share another new video that is coming our way courtesy of the Dream Team that is Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell — who have had a number of fun online discussions already.

If you head over to the link here, the three actors behind Jace, Baela, and Rhaena all take us through a tour of their Camera Rolls on their phones, just in case you needed a reminder that they are all good friends even away from the cameras. This should not come as too great a surprise, given that they are all relatively close in age and also occupy a pretty unique spot in the story.

Just think for a moment about where things stand entering this upcoming episode on Sunday. Jace and Baela are already actively involved in the war, as they are both dragon-riders who are getting more experience by the second. For some of the past few episodes, meanwhile, Rhaena has been somewhat sidelined and yet, she has noted a wild dragon out in the Vale. There are some suggestions already that this could end up being hers and provided that happens, it would be somewhat of a shift from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Yet, we would not be altogether surprised in the event that House of the Dragon wants to get all of the current cast as actively involved in the story as possible; otherwise, Rhaena’s story could be rather quiet for a good while as she is separate from the rest of the family. (Remember, she is currently tasked with looking after not just the dragon eggs, but also Rhaenya’s youngest children in Viserys and Aegon — the one the King was actually talking about before his death via the song of ice and fire.)

