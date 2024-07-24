House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Mysaria’s endgame

As you prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7, it does feel obvious that allegiances are key — and they are complicated. Sure, you have Team Green and Team Black but if you truly want to, you can break all of this now on some super-granular level. There are fractures amidst the Greens with Aemons as de-facto King and Aegon in recovery. Meanwhile, over on Team Black you have Daemon pretending to be King while parading around Harrenhal, not paying much attention to what is happening with his wife Rhaenyra.

For the first time in weeks, it felt in episode 6 as though Rhaenyra was taking some serious steps forward to better secure her future. After all, we saw her working actively to try and secure new dragons — even if the first attempt did not work with Ser Steffon. Luckily, the plan orchestrated in part by Mysaria worked brilliantly! There are active revolts in King’s Landing and there is this legitimately good chance that the kingdom could crumble under the rulers’ own feet.

Given that Mysaria is clearly a great ally to Rhaenyra — and the two just kissed — you have to wonder how far this allegiance could go. Can Emma D’Arcy’s character truly count on her now? This is, after all, the White Worm … and this is where things get complicated.

Speaking on the subject of her character’s endgame to TV Insider, Sonoya Mizuno teased the following:

That’s a good question. I don’t know [how far she will go to support her]. I guess we’ll have to see. I think that Mysaria really believes Rhaenyra should be queen in this moment. But Mysaria is an opportunist, and I say that in the nonpejorative sense. She will take the moment for what it is with her survivor mentality and make the most out of it. So whether that means she has to leave her at some point, who knows?

Rhaenyra does need to realize that as skilled and critical an ally as Mysaria may be, there could also be limits to 1) what she can do and 2) what she is willing to do. Because of this, the primary goal moving forward here needs to be optionality. You want and need to hit your enemy on all fronts! This is why the whole dragon-rider plan here is critical, and she may also receive a bit of luck if the feud between Aegon and Aemond turns bitter enough that the Greens are truly distracted. Aemond is a smarter ruler than his brother; that does present a different sort of challenge.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

