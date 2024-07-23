House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Where is Alicent going?

For everyone out there intrigued by House of the Dragon and Alicent Hightower, get your tinfoil hats ready. It is time for a deep-dive into some possible theories pertaining to the character’s whereabouts!

If you have obsessively watched the previews for what lies ahead here a good dozen times, then you will see Olivia Cooke’s character seemingly in a place we have not seen her before — out in the world, and perhaps separate from King’s Landing. She appears to be alone, and not even always dressed within her trademark shades of green. All of this asks the inevitable questions as 1) where she is and 2) what she is doing.

Sure, there are perhaps unlimited theories as to what the character could be up to, especially as we live in a world where the series takes frequent liberties from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. (Also, non-readers should know that the book utilizes unreliable narration often, and that allows the series even more creative leeway.) Here are a few ideas that are currently on our mind.

1. Alicent is off to visit Rhaenyra – This is perhaps the most entertaining possibility, largely due to the sheer value that would come from Cooke and Emma D’Arcy working together once more. However, simultaneously you can argue that this is the most unlikely on the basis of the dramatic swing it would require for both this character and much of Team Green. Alicent would be putting herself at great risk; any support she were to offer her childhood friend would need to be secret. Yet, she realizes the error of her ways in regards to King Viserys’ final words; she also just realizes that it is perhaps too little, too late to alter the sands of time.

2. Alicent is off to visit Daeron – Was it a coincidence that her youngest son was mentioned in episode 6? We think not, and there are discussions ahead, per the preview, as to whether this happy lute player is going to end up becoming some sort of active dragon-rider and player in the war. Note that there is no evidence that this character has even been cast, but this journey for Alicent could take her through the end of the season. We could easily meet Daeron in Oldtown in season 3. She knows, per her brother, that the child is “kind,” and perhaps different from Aegon and Aemond. She may miss that emotional sentiment in her social sphere.

3. Alicent is looking to take her own life – This is surely the darkest timeline of the three. Yet, this is a character who has lost her friends, her husband, her influence, and has even realized her biggest move to get Aegon on the throne was due to a misunderstanding. (Book spoilers ahead.) In Fire & Blood, it is Helaena who becomes willing to take her own life following the events of Blood & Cheese. Yet, given that parts of this passage were changed for the show, there could be other alterations made in the present. However, it is difficult to imagine the series wanting to write off Cooke, one of its most accomplished performers, as of this moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

