House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 kiss was not scripted

We know that from the get-go, there were a lot of jaws that hit the floor after Rhaenyra and Mysaria kissed near the end of the episode, largely due to the fact that this was not something within the George R.R. Martin source material. As it turns out, though, it was not even in the script! This is more something that came out of the moment of the story and the emotions that were present for the characters at the time.

Speaking on all of this further, here is what actress Sonoya Mizuno had to say to Vulture:

It wasn’t scripted as a kiss. It was scripted as an intimate moment that got interrupted, and it was unknown where the scene was going to go. Emma and I both strongly felt that we didn’t want it to be queerbaity in any way, and we wanted to step back, look at it, and take care of it. But it just felt right. It would be a kiss.

The hug was really the enlightened moment between them, and that was Emma’s idea. We were standing quite far apart and they felt that, in the moment after Mysaria reveals this vulnerable story, Rhaenyra would just want to hold her. Because Rhaenyra does have passion and empathy. She has children. She can understand these things. The hug was so arresting because we realized that people don’t really hug in this show. They don’t hug in this kind of way. It was such a gorgeous hug, and the kiss came so organically from that. It was very vulnerable and very tender, and then it was really nice. And then you stop thinking and it gets really passionate. It was very considered. We rehearsed it but it was also totally organic.

Ultimately, the fact that the kiss was not scripted may be a sign that any future romantic relationship may not be in the cards — or, it could be complicated. The two obviously have a deep and emotional understanding of each other, but there is a lot also standing in their way. Take the war, or the idea that Daemon may somehow find her way back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

