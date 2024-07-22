House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Aemond’s motives

As we dive deeper into House of the Dragon season 2, what exactly is it that Aemond wants? There is room for discussion here!

After all, you can argue that on some level, it is pretty clear that the character wants to be King. He seems to recognize the value that comes with being there, and he has not hesitated at all to make a handful of moves. Just consider what we saw when it comes to him removing Alicent from the Small Council, or working to potentially bring Otto back on board.

Now that all of that is said, this is not a character who is singularly focused on this one thing. Instead, he just wants to be viewed as someone who can be a hero, whether that means ruling or not. Here is some of what Ewan Mitchell had to say on the matter to Variety:

Aemond has a multitude of motivations. One of them is that he wants to be the war hero, and to be seen as this nigh-unkillable force, very similar to the Rogue Prince, the younger Daemon Targaryen. Especially because Aemond wields the largest singular power in Vhagar, with that power comes a great responsibility. He has to be seen as someone who can capably control that power. It ultimately means that in his mind has to be the person who wins the war for the Greens. He’s prepared to do the necessary evil. That’s the thing with Aemond, he doesn’t necessarily consider other people’s perspectives in the situation. He’s got his own singular vision. He sees the world through a very black and white filter. You’re either with him or you’re against him, and if you get in his way, he will cut you down.

For now, Aegon can be seen as against him, mostly because there’s a chance that Aegon himself could try and cut him down as he recovers. With that in mind, don’t be shocked if there is a war bubbling underneath the surface for some time moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

