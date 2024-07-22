House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 promo: Alicent loses hope

As we prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 on HBO next week, there is a real sense of foreboding, isn’t there? Just consider the fact that there are only two episodes to come and from here on out, things are going to get increasingly intense. We’re not sure how else you can really describe it!

Yet another battle is coming, and of course there are a lot of differing opinions that are out there all about it. For Alicent, of course, she takes no real pleasure in any of this. She knows that if she understood, perhaps this all could be avoided. However, we are past the point of no return here and from here on out, things are going to get absolutely insane.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

By the end of this episode, we do imagine that there will be violence — and it is certainly unavoidable at this point. Remember here that Rhaenyra seems to be getting close to executing her grand dragon plan, where she can use the beasts in order to ensure that there is peace. This has been her plan for the past couple of episodes and at this point, there isn’t really that much of an alternative for her! Remember that she does not have a lot of other resources at her side at present, at least when it comes to manpower comparable with Team Black.

The one other thing that we can say here is fairly simple: Characters who have not been significant for much of the season will start to be. Everyone who has been brought on board the show has been for a reason.

Related – If you haven’t already, go ahead and check out the run time for the House of the Dragon season 2 finale

What are you excited for as we head into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







