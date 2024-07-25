Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Colman Domingo is returning as Ali

While it may hardly be a surprise to learn that Colman Domingo will be back in action on Euphoria season 3, isn’t it nice to have confirmation? Well, that is at least how we view it.

In a new appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the actor made it abundantly clear that he will be returning as Ali during the next batch of episodes. The character plays an important role in Rue’s life and given the apparent time jump that is coming, this opens the door to explore a wide range of different possibilities within the next chapter of the story. However that will manifest itself is a big part, of course, of what makes the long wait ahead so interesting. Just think about all of the theories that could blossom about where he is in his life, plus also what Rue’s future could look like following high school.

Of course, at this point the thing that actually needs to happen is Euphoria actually getting into production, as it has been a pretty difficult road to even get to this point. There have been so many delays for so many reasons, whether it be Sam Levinson diving deeper into The Idol, the industry strikes of last year, or changes that have been needed regarding the story. We honestly put less stock in the cast schedules, mostly because so many have expressed a commitment to see the story through despite their burgeoning fame.

Domingo noted on the WWHL appearance that season 3 is slated to kick off production early next year, which is also what has been previously reported.

The questions that remain

Here’s a huge one: How many more episodes are we getting for the show this time around? If it’s more than six, we will be surprised given how busy the cast is and also how long it’s taken to even make it to this point. Another is how long the time jump will be, and then also when in the world the show is actually going to premiere. Our sentiment, at least at present, is that we could be waiting until at least late 2025 to see it. If the season is shorter, it will make for a faster turnaround.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

