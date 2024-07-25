The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: A potential delay?

For a long time now, all indications were that The Night Agent season 2 could be premiering at some point this year. Has that changed?

Well, let’s just frame the discussion in the following way: In a new investor breakdown for Q2 (watch here), it was suggested that the action thriller could be back in 2025 alongside such other shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things. (We honestly doubt that the entirety of the latter will be out next year, but it is something that we’re keeping a close eye on for the time being.) It is possible in theory that Netflix was referring to a possible season 3 of The Night Agent, which feels like a foregone conclusion, but let’s just concede that all possibilities are open right now. The same goes for the idea that half of season 2 could be coming this year and the other half in early 2025.

No matter what the premiere date turns out to be, what is worth noting is that production wrapped up not too long ago on the latest chapter of the series, which means that everyone is most likely in deep post-production making sure that these episodes are perfect. That is far more important at this point that trying to ensure the show meets any particular timeframe. The break between seasons has been long and yet, it honestly hasn’t been as long as we’ve seen with other Netflix shows over the years.

At the very least, it is worth noting that the second season should be action-packed and even more epic than what we saw back in season 1. Think of it like this — the first batch of episodes proved to be far more successful than anyone expected, and that could serve almost as a proof-of-concept for what audiences loved. The producers could lean even more into that over the course of the next chapter. There will be multiple locations, new challenges, and a series of different twists and turns.

Will a date at least be announced this year?

For now, that feels possible — and it certainly makes sense to get it out there at least two or three months before the show is back on the air. Why not try to match the viewership for season 1, if not expand it further?

