The Night Agent season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For everyone out there excited to see The Night Agent season 2 arrive on Netflix down the road, a milestone has been crossed. Filming has wrapped for the cast and crew! Multiple cast members have confirmed online that the wrap party has taken place and within that, the next part of the waiting game begins.

So, what is happening at this point? Well, let’s just say that it is rather simple: The editing process. This is something that takes a lot of time, and our advice is pretty simple: Be patient. Yet, even with that being said, it does feel like we are going to be seeing the premiere before the end. It’s possible that the season will be split up and you won’t be seeing all of it, but there is at least a good chance here to dive into part of it within the months ahead.

So what will this season look like? Well, the scale here is going to be next-level as you see a ton of action and drama, and also multiple settings all over the globe. There could be betrayals, but we also think there is going to be a strong evolution from what we saw in the first season. The producers know what audiences love the first season and with that in mind, they can deliver even more of it.

If you are waiting to see an official premiere-date announcement, let’s just hope that it comes out at some point this summer. That would give us a few months to better anticipate whatever is next! Given that this is one of the biggest shows that Netflix has, they are going to do whatever they can to get it off to an absolutely stellar start.

Related – Get some more news on The Night Agent right now, including on a possible season 3 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 when it does arrive on Netflix?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way the rest of the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







