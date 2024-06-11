The Night Agent season 3 renewal likely as EP, Netflix ink deal

Even though The Night Agent season 2 has yet to premiere over on Netflix, it does appear as though a season 3 is a foregone conclusion. After all, consider the latest news today!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, showrunner / executive producer Shawn Ryan has inked a new deal with Netflix that will start later this year. This is one that, presumably, will allow him to expand further upon the universe that is already established through the flagship show. (Before this, Ryan was at Sony TV for many years — some of his other hits include Timeless and SWAT.)

What is also notable about this report right now is that there are also some plans in the works already to start a writers’ room for The Night Agent season 3 as early as next month. The benefit to doing this is rather clear, in that it will allow the series to plan ahead for whenever a likely renewal comes in. This is something that a lot of the top-tier Netflix hits do, so this is hardly the only one in this particular position.

Season 2 of the drama is currently expected to premiere at some point later this year, and fingers crossed there is something more said about it soon! We certainly think that a lot of the espionage drama that you saw from the first go-around will be there, plus a number of new wrinkles, as well. One of the great things about where the show stands right now is because everyone knows how great the show is, they can lean even more into its strengths. There is no uncertainty, and there could be a willingness to take even bigger swings.

Want further proof of that? Well, let’s just say that season 2 is going to have a lot of exciting locations.

