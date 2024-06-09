The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Where it tracks

There is no denying that the wait for The Night Agent season 2 has been long and unfortunately, that won’t be changing soon. The plan is for the action drama to presumably come out this year but odds are, we are still several months away.

Now, there are a multitude of different factors that the folks at Netflix are going to use when it comes to figuring out where to put the show on the schedule. One of them, of course, will be when production and post-production wraps up … but that’s far from the only factor. There are a number of variables to look at, and what we want to do here is look more at the overall schedule itself. After all, there is a lot of big-time content coming to the streamer over the rest of the year and odds are, they will want to space some of it out here and there.

If we were to make a bold prediction about where The Night Agent will lie within some of this, it points mostly in the direction of November. After all, Squid Game is supposedly coming in December, and the Korean drama could end up being on an island unto itself. Meanwhile, there’s a chance that shows like Outer Banks or Virgin River could come around late October. Since all four of these shows are pretty darn different from each other, having some overlap may be okay … but we also don’t think they will be coming out within the same week or two.

Instead, be prepared for most of Netflix’s fall or early 2025 to have a little bit of natural separation between them, especially since that will help to keep subscribers around.

No matter when new episodes premiere…

Just brace yourselves for a pretty extensive trailer that could feature a ton of locations and plenty of action — plus, perhaps, a number of locations! We do know that the producers were pretty expansive when it comes to the number of places they put into the story this time.

What are you most hoping to see moving into The Night Agent season 2 at Netflix?

