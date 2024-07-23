Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date, details, what we know

The third season of Bosch: Legacy is coming, but when can you actually expect it? What will the story be? In the past we have presented certain updates and assorted information; this is the perfect chance to set the table in totality.

For those who have not watched as of yet, the spin-off to the original Bosch has proven to be an enormous success on Amazon Freevee through two seasons. It is one of the reasons why a Renee Ballard spin-off starring Maggie Q is also in the works! There will be more to say about it in the future but for now, let’s just note that you are going to see the character turn up in at least one season 3 episode. Consider that an appetizer for the larger meal to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

Now, let’s get a little bit more into a lot of the other finer details.

The state of production – Like many other series, Bosch: Legacy season 3 found itself pushed back amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of this past year. That meant that it did not start filming until earlier this year with Titus Welliver, Madison Lintz, and multiple other cast members. However, production was completed months ago in Los Angeles.

Possible premiere dates – Remember that Amazon has the potential to release these episodes whenever they choose, and have yet to comment on a particular time-frame. Given the amount of post-production time required for a series of this nature, a late 2024 / early 2025 start feels like the most likely scenario, with a reveal coming either in late summer or early fall. Some may depend on the prevalence of other shows within this genre; given that Amazon already has an Alex Cross series coming this fall, this may lesson the need to rush into Bosch: Legacy.

Where is a trailer? – A small teaser could be revealed alongside the premiere date. Meanwhile, a full-length preview will probably come out a month or so before the premiere.

How many episodes? – Ten appears to be the magic number — or, at least that’s what it has been in the past.

What will the story look like?

The official synopsis drops a few clues; read that below, and stick around after for more:

The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

What happened to Dockweiler? this is, to us, the most important mystery given the way in which the news was relayed — in a phone call from Preston Borders to Maddie on the outside. Did Harry Bosch really order a hit on the guy? This is what his daughter has to try and figure out. Their trust will be tested this season like never before but from our vantage point, it is easy to assume that Dockweiler is capable of a lie of this magnitude.

Will there be a season 4?

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet but given the presence of the aforementioned spin-off, there is reason for extreme optimism.

Related – Who is not going to be a part of Bosch: Legacy season 3?

What is the one thing that you most want to see regarding Bosch: Legacy season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! More updates are on the way soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







