House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy on Rhaenyra, Mysaria

There are few times within the world of House of the Dragon that both book and show fans can each be surprised. We saw a good example of that with the kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria on this past episode.

After all, who saw this coming? It was not something that was a part of the source material and because of that, you also have to wonder where it leads. This may not make a huge imprint in the story that follows; it could have just been an expression of two lonely people in a vulnerable moment. However, it is still interesting, and you better believe it is a story we are curious to follow as we press on.

Speaking to Variety, Emma D’Arcy does their best to break down where they at least think the kiss came from:

“Honestly, I think initially there was just such a desire to connect … I think what you see initially is intimacy, and an intimacy that Rhaenyra shares so rarely. Even in some of her other romantic relationships, there’s a lot of presentation, there’s a lot of bravado, often from both sides. Certainly with Daemon, I think both parties struggle to reveal themselves in weakness, and that their [relationship] is sort of predicated on power.

“Whereas with Mysaria, in this growing relationship — it’s remarkably honest … Initially, there’s huge feelings of empathy and gratitude toward this person. Rhaenyra is hugely affected by the life that Mysaria has lived so bravely. Then, they are two bodies completely overrun by touch. As soon as they embrace and their bodies are touching, I think it’s pure bodily desire.”

Of course, we also think that the two are aware of whatever complications there would be with such a relationship, especially given the Queen’s marriage to Daemon and the past he and Mysaria share. This is why it may not go further than this; however, it could be a fascinating wrinkle in their relationship to watch moving forward.

