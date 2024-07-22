The Bachelorette episode 3 video: Sam N.’s confession to Jenn

Is Sam N. about to find himself on The Bachelorette with a huge target on his back? Well, there is a case to be made for it!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek where there is a lot of drama around Sam N. confessing his “love” in some form for Jenn Tran over the course of the group date. It sounds like he may be saying something akin to him starting to fall in love with her. There are so many twists and turns we have seen on this terminology over the years, so who is to say just where everything is going to land here?

Now, there is a case to be made here that no matter how Sam feels, people may not believe him. It is still so early in the process and there are questions about authenticity — how can you avoid this at this particular point in time?

Sam does seem to actually have a defender here, though ironically it is someone who has come under fire for a lot of reasons already in Devin. His philosophy is simple: If this is how Sam actually feels, who is to really argue with him? Really, Jenn can figure out what to do moving forward, but that is a decision that she has to make. The are a few guys this season who do clearly like to gossip and make certain assumptions, so we’ll have to see exactly what happens there.

For now, can we at least be happy that there are answers coming in a mere matter of hours? This is not something that we will be stuck waiting around to learn.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including what else is going to be coming up

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 3 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







