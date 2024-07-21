The Bachelorette episode 3 video: Jenn Tran’s … dance date?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to see The Bachelorette episode 3 arrive — so what sort of dates can you expect?

We should start by going ahead and saying that some dates are inevitably going to be better than others. Occasionally you get group dates that are romantic, but a good many are almost always ridiculous. That includes this latest one, which really seems to be about having guys strip down and strut their stuff / sort-of-dance on a runway in front of Jenn Tran.

We’ll always contend that these dates are some of our least favorite, mostly because you don’t get to know much about the guys in them beyond their abs. You can watch the full preview for it over on Instagram, and this is easily the sort of date that would make us almost immediately feel bad for any guys who aren’t in that prototypical muscle-bro mold. We had at least one guy this season with a different body type, but he was sent home earlier in the season.

As for what we expect through a lot of this episode, admittedly most of the focus is going to be on someone who is not even the direct focus of the preview in Devin. Why? Well, that’s rather simple in that he’s the sort of person who is ruffling feathers with a lot of the other guys, but also, Jenn is clearly into him. She may be willing to side with him more as a result of that, and she may also be seeing something that the rest of the guys are not. A lot of this can be tricky, but if you are on the show, you have to remember this: The most important thing here is that you find a way to avoid a lot of the noise and focus on your own relationship.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

