The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s car date

As you prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC this Monday, what sort of group dates can you expect to see?

Well, one of them seems to be hardly revolutionary for this franchise, as you are going to see Jenn Tran and some of her men at what seems to be some sort of racing course, where they will have a chance to get behind the wheel and show off some of their skills.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that shows Jenn in a racing outfit and a lot of the guys showing up, eager to try and take part. The problem? A lot of them don’t know how to drive stick, so they are going to be pretty terrible at this. Aaron, however, seems to have a built-in advantage, and he seems excited to 1) take part and 2) potentially set the table for more alone time with Jenn.

Now that we’ve said this, is Aaron actually going to use this time for something other than just some drama related to Devin? That is what he and a lot of the other people in the game need to be focusing on at this point. Talking smack or feeling threatened is never going to be the way to win this show, and everyone needs to be aware of that going in. It’s almost crazy that some don’t, especially when you consider that Aaron’s own brother Noah was on the show in the past. Didn’t he have someone that he could constantly lean on for a little bit of advice?

At some point in this episode, it does appear as though Jenn will be sending out a guy in dramatic fashion. Will it be this week? Time will tell…

