The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Jenn Tran’s shocking move?

As you prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC next week, one thing already feels clear from the previews. Jenn Tran may decide that she’s had enough of at least one person’s actions and by virtue of that, we could be seeing someone sent home in shocking fashion.

Who could it be? Well, at the moment it feels somewhat clear that this is tied in some way to Devin, mostly because he’s been such a focal point of a lot of the drama so far. It is still quite funny that the only thing he’s really done is take a lot of time away from some of the other guys, but that is easily enough to stir things up and cause a lot of chaos within a world where guys don’t have a lot else to think about. He hasn’t handled some of the conflict the best, but Jenn seems to really like him.

To get a few more details now about what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Bachelorette episode 3 synopsis below:

With their first week in Melbourne behind them, Jenn and her Jenn-tlemen gear up for another week of exciting adventures. Kicking things off, Jenn whisks one man away for a date that could lead to soaring connections. Next, Jenn invites a group of her suitors to strut their stuff in Australia’s sizzling male dance revue, Thunder Down Under. Later, it’s pedal to the metal as the final group date revs up and puts Jenn’s men in the driver’s seat for a high-speed race around the track. As the week draws to a close, one man drops a bombshell resulting in tensions at the cocktail party as Jenn navigates a potential speed bump on her journey to find “a ferocious love.”

What is this bombshell? Well, we hope that it could dramatically alter the way the rest of the season goes — also, we hope it’s different from what we’ve seen in the past.

