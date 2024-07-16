The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Is Devin leaving?

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette season 3 on ABC next week, is the prospect of more drama pretty darn inevitable?

Based on where things currently stand within the show, let’s just say that it absolutely feels that way. After all, both Thomas and Devin (who are at the center of the arguing at the moment) are both still around. The same goes for Aaron, who seemed to pay homage to his brother Noah’s story arc with a self-help book of his own. A lot of these guys don’t like Devin, but it is pretty clear that Jenn Tran does and that’s all that matters. She could still pick him at the end of the show, especially since he’s got so many of the other guys distracted at this point.

Now, if you watch the preview for what is coming up on its own, it will certainly make it appear as though Jenn is going to give Devin the boot. However, at the same exact time, we’re honestly not sure that anything is that simple! This show has tricked us with the editing before and they could easily do that again. There are going to be some guys who may be overly aggressive towards Devin and find themselves in trouble because of it.

Also, there’s a chance that the more the other men isolate him, the more likely it is that Jenn gravitates towards him. There have been past seasons on the show where this has played out, and we do tend to think that it could very-well happen here. For now, the major advice that we can offer is simply to prepare for that possibility. He may not be going anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including some of our thoughts on episode 2

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







