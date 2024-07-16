The Bachelorette episode 2: Is Devin the new Jenn Tran favorite?

Even though we are just in The Bachelorette episode 2, we do tend to think Jenn Tran may have a favorite or two — including Devin.

In general, we do wonder how this guy is going to be received by a lot of people at home. This is someone who comes across as rather confident … but does that also mean cocky? We tend to think that he is not used to ever not being the focal point, and he wants to make sure that he has that with Jenn. Him taking her away during a group date was a prime example of that. She feels like he’s working to make her feel special and 100%, that is something that is valuable to her. She’s not seeing the other side, where the guys are getting annoyed and jealous. They’re trying to be respectful of each other, and they feel like he’s not.

For now, it feels like Devin could be one of the “villains” of the season, at least in that he never really gets along with a lot of the other guys. Being on this show is a balancing act, since you want to pursue the lead but also not cause any other egos to get bruised.

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

