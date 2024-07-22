House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Paddy Considine cameo

We knew that House of the Dragon season 2 has loved its cameos; yet, who saw Paddy Considine coming?

In a lot of ways, we should have. The actor was one of the best parts of season 1 as King Viserys and given that Daemon has been seeing visions and/or ghosts ever since arriving at Harrenhal, it made sense for him to be there. After all, the two men had an extremely complicated relationship, one where Daemon loved his brother and yet, one where there was also a great deal of pain underneath the surface. This was something that we did see explored in a pretty complicated way throughout the first season, and seeing it again now added another layer to it. Daemon never quite got over being passed over as an heir, and that has also led to some of his delusions of grandeur now.

Now that we have seen Considine back, can we finally get Matt Smith’s character out of there? This has easily been the most polarizing storyline of the season, largely because you are separating him from many other major characters and putting him into a plot where we are seeing roughly the same thing on spin-cycle. There are elements of this that have been rather difficult to watch.

Based on the promo for what’s ahead, though, at least some of this could be changing as Daemon is going to find himself some surprise visitors. How he handles them remains to be seen, but it should make for compelling TV along the way! At a certain point, though, he has to realize that he can’t just be holed up in one place forever … especially if he has greater aspirations for something else.

What did you think about Paddy Considine’s return on House of the Dragon tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

