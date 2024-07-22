House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Rhaenyra, Mysaria kiss

There have been a few surprises throughout House of the Dragon season 2, but isn’t the Rhaenyra – Mysaria kiss a big one!

After all, the brief expression of romance between the two is not something that was seemingly present within the George R.R. Martin source material. Yet, did it still work for the show? You can argue so through a pretty singular lens: Rhaenyra is desperate for a connection, Daemon was sent away, and she is one of the few people who respects and considers her important and valuable. The kiss may not turn into something more, but it still happened.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Andrij Parekh had the following to say about the moment:

I think it’s a surprise. But I also don’t want it to feel like it’s an outlier and for it to fit into the emotional truth, which is linear, which is that Rhaenyra has been abandoned by her husband. And that kiss hopefully feels like it’s earned, and real and emotionalized.

As Emma D’Arcy noted in the Max featurette after the episode, it has been a fascinating relationship to play all season. After all, Rhaenyra has never quite known whether or not to trust Mysaria. However, there is a frankness and honesty there that is appreciated. This is something that could continue to be explored on some level, but whether it is overt is a hard thing to determine. Rhaenyra is married, after all, and Daemon is the sort of person who will care a lot about outward presentation and what people think of him.

(Of course, Daemon will have to eventually return for any of this to even matter.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

