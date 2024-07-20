House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: The Daemon debate

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 is coming to HBO in a little over 24 hours and with that, it feels like high time for a big question. What in the world is going to happen with Daemon Targaryen?

If you have found this particular storyline so far the most polarizing, let’s just say that you are far from alone in that. Matt Smith’s character has been separate from most of the rest of the cast this season in Harrenhal, where he is struggling with delusions of grandeur and/or some manipulations being thrown at him almost directly thanks to what is going on with Alys Rivers. Is she doing something to his mind? It’s possible, but one thing certainly feels clear creatively at this point: It feels like the perfect time for a change.

So what more can you expect to see from Daemon coming up here? Well, let’s just say that moving forward, an almost-random character in Ser Alfred could actually be important, given that he seems to be on the way to Harrenhal. The reality is that Team Black needs this guy to get his head on straight and aid them in the cause — but there also needs to be some reflection within that. He has to figure out if he can willingly support Rhaenyra or not. Meanwhile, he may also need to realize the scope of the danger surrounding the entire family.

Now is there anymore more who could get through to him? We don’t exactly think that Ser Alfred is necessarily that much of an influence, and this is why in our mind, we look more in the direction of Baela. This is his own daughter, right? He hasn’t exactly been around for her as of late, but we’d love to see the two have a meaningful moment at some point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

