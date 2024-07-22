Sunny season 1 episode 4: What is Noriko’s role?

Sunny season 1 episode 4 is vastly approaching on Apple TV+, and we know there is one thing this show wants us to do: Ask questions. Or, to be specific, ask questions about a billion different subjects.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to hone in the focus slightly onto someone we are infinitely curious about at this point in Noriko. She is Masa’s father and so far, we have seen her take a very complicated approach to grief. In episode 3, she had a memorial service for her son, and does not seem to want to consistently entertain the idea that he was alive. She’s also surrounded herself with people — yet, oddly, one of the people who turned up at the service was Hime, a woman clearly attached to organized crime.

So is Noriko a part of some crime ring herself? You can argue that there is a lot of evidence here, especially when it comes to how she acts towards Suzie and the varying ways she is handling her grief. She may not be directly involved, but does anyone else think that she knows way more than she is letting on? One of the things that she may be actively looking to do at this point is try to repress as much as she can. She could realize that the truth about her son, or the people he was working with, was right under her nose and she couldn’t see it.

We know that Suzie herself may not be among the most sociable women in the world but moving into the next Sunny, we hope that she and Noriko could bond. In the event that Masa’s mother does know more, it’s a way to get answers. If she doesn’t, then at least there is someone they each can lean on during a difficult time.

