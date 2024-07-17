Sunny season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Sticky’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Sticky.” So what can you expect to see throughout?

Well, we know entering this upcoming episode that there are more questions than perhaps ever before. Before episode 3, our primary focus was what happened to Masa and Zen; now, things are going to become all the more complicated. You’ve got other major question marks in regards to Hime, the mysterious blonde woman who was there at Masa’s service and also the underground pit where some robots were fighting each other. This is not going to be a story that quickly resolves everything, so you have to be prepared to see things get all the more bizarre and chaotic.

Below, you can see the full Sunny season 1 episode 4 (“Sticky”) synopsis with other details about the future:

The Yakuza make themselves known. Suzie searches for the truth about Masa’s lineage.

What does the title mean here? That is an interesting question, with the other one being how Masa’s lineage really matters. Does this mean that there is more to Masa’s mother Noriko than meets the eye? We see her in episode 3 try to process her grief in a radically different way than Suzie, and this could be a tiny shred of evidence that she is not exactly who she claims to be.

In the end, it really just feels like there’s a lot to be excited about here on the basis of there being so many different mysteries for the creative team to explore, and then also plenty of time to dive into all of them. This season does still have a good ways to go until we reach the end!

What do you most want to see moving into Sunny season 1 episode 4?

How do you think we’re going to see the story carry forward? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

