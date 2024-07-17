Sunny season 1 episode 3: Who is Hime?

This week, Sunny season 1 episode 3 allowed for an opportunity for us to dive even deeper into Suzie’s world — and it included some surprises.

So, what are we talking about in particular here? Let’s introduce you to Hime, a blonde woman with a knack for special finger-attachments who may also just so happen to be at the center of the show’s central mystery. Where is Masa? There is a chance that she may have a little bit of something to do with it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUNNY videos!

After all, what it appears right now is that Hime is attached to a sort of larger organized-crime ring, one that seems to have connections to the Dark Manual and can get some of these Homebots to do some pretty shocking stuff. She was present in a spot that features robot battles and all sorts of other crazy stuff, and it was a place that Suzie traveled with Mixxy and Sunny to in the hopes of getting access to more of the truth about her husband. After all, Sunny may know more than she is aware, and the goal of finding this manual is to secure the truth.

The problem? Well, not only does Suzie not have the truth at this point, but it turns out that Hime was also present at the memorial service for Masa put on by his mother Noriko. The question here comes down to what exactly Noriko really knows, and if she is roped into whatever this secret is.

Right now, the easy theory to devise three episodes in is this: Masa may have been tied in some way to organized crime, whether it was purposeful or against his will. In order to find him, the idea is that you could have to get in league with some of these people. Hime may be key … but she may not be the only person in this position.

Related – Get more news about Sunny now, including the creation of the robot

What did you think about the events of Sunny season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — other updates are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







