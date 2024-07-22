Tulsa King season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Dwight makes moves

Next week on CBS, you are going to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 3 arrive — the show is continuing its run, so what stories will stand out?

Obviously, if you watched the entire first season in the past on Paramount+, then you basically know everything that is poised to transpire. For just about everyone else, though, there are still a few surprises ahead. Consider the following: This is still a fish-out-of-water story for Sylvester Stallone’s character of Dwight. He has not been in Tulsa enough to really have his bearings on anything, and that means there is a certain measure of unpredictability to expect. We hope that you’re prepared for a ton of drama and chaos — and maybe a little humor. This show does have plenty of comedic tendencies, after all.

Below, you can check out the full Tulsa King season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Caprice” – Dwight takes note of a possible new business opportunity. Later, a routine errand has an explosive, unexpected outcome. Stacy opens up to Dwight about what led her to Tulsa, on the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING, Sunday, July 28 (8:00 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those hoping for even more news on season 2…

Rest assured, it will be here before too long. Some footage has already been revealed and we tend to think that over the next few weeks, you are also going to have a chance to see a whole lot more! After all, Paramount has no real reason to hold back on anything right now (save for giving away major spoilers) and we’re eager to see what the next chapter of the story looks like. Also, is there going to be a season 3? Nothing is official on it yet, but there are reasons aplenty for hope.

