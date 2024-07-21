American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: The worst case

If you have not heard the news as of yet, it is looking increasingly likely that an American Horror Story season 13 will not air until 2025.

So, why the long wait? Well, the simplest answer that we can offer right now is fairly simple. Ryan Murphy and his team seem to be working on Grotesquerie right now and given that Delicate only wrapped up airing in the spring, we don’t think that they feel the need to rush another season on the air. However, there has already been another season greenlit, so you do not have to bee somewhere wondering whether or not more is going to happen. It is really just a matter of when rather than if.

Now, if we are to look further at possible worst-case scenarios for the show, the biggest one has to be that it turns up in the fall of 2025. We don’t imagine it would be later than that, given that this franchise flourishes around Halloween. Not only that, but it does not take an exceptionally long time to make. This means that if production starts early next year, there is a LOT of time to get it ready.

The only reason that we don’t see a season 13 next fall is if, for whatever reason, there is not an idea out there that everyone on board is cool with. It’s just hard to imagine that given that Murphy and the entire American Horror Story team have proven over the years to be among the most prolific content creators around! We have every reason to think that they are going to find a way to figure this out and make the show as successful as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

