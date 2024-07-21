Lioness season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

For those who are not currently aware at present, a Lioness season 2 is 100% happening over at Paramount+ — filming is even underway! The producers and cast are doing everything they can to get these episodes out there, basically so that viewers can enjoy them no matter when the streaming service decides to schedule the show.

If you aren’t catching our drift here, let’s just make it rather clear: Paramount has full control over when the military drama is back. It could be done and sitting on the shelf for a long time, not that we necessarily think that it would be.

If you have read some of our past articles, then you may be aware already of the fact that Paramount is almost certainly not going to bring Lioness back at some point before the end of the year. Why? Well, the simplest answer here is that they’ve got Tulsa King and Land Man coming even after the third season of Mayor of Kingstown airs. You can make an argument that Cruz, Joe, and some other familiar characters will be on their way back once we get around to January or February. That would be the best case scenario for a situation like this.

As for the worst, let’s just make some of that clear right now: We could be waiting until summer depending on what Paramount+ decides. Will they rush to get a show on in January from Taylor Sheridan in the event that Yellowstone is still on the Paramount Network? You have to wonder about that, and you also have to wonder about if they are going to opt to air 1923 first, even if the second season of Lioness wraps up filming earlier on in the process. That is a scenario on the table at present.

