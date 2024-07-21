House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Is Aemond still king?

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to check out House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 over on HBO. So what should we discuss here?

Well, for now, let’s put the focus on the Iron Throne itself, especially in terms of who is sitting on it. At the moment Aemond is serving as the de-factor ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but is that changing? Will Aegon get back in ruling condition?

Based on a lot of the evidence that we’ve seen so far regarding this episode, it does not seem as though there is a lot of evidence that you are going to be seeing her sit on said throne. Instead, we could be waiting for a little while longer in order to see it … if ever. Aegon is still recovering from a lot of what we saw back at Rook’s Rest, and we don’t know if anyone wants him to hurry through the recovery process. This entire situation could be one of the biggest flaws in Team Green, the more that you think about it.

After all, consider the following here for a moment. Aemond clearly has been into the idea of being King for a good while now, and we also tend to imagine that he’s going to do almost anything that he can to make that happen. He was willing to let Aegon die if the opportunity came about! We’re not sure that he will let go of whatever power he has easily, even if we do end up seeing his brother recover fully from his injuries — or, at least to the best of his ability.

While there are some major question marks ahead, we do think the story will be messy. That is a sure thing.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

